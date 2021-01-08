Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) Insider Lee Hsien Yang Buys 901 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £982.09 ($1,283.11).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) stock opened at GBX 111.10 ($1.45) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.30 billion and a PE ratio of -0.37. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 711 ($9.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.87.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 382.33 ($5.00).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

