ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0022 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $5.51 million and $285,684.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00037796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00273178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00028554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.82 or 0.02590213 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011987 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,454,370,689 tokens. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

