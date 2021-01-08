Rosenblatt Securities Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $120.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $79.11 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 842,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,582,000 after buying an additional 351,758 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.