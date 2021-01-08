Roth Capital Boosts Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target to $22.00

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

AIRG traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. 194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,553. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.14 million, a P/E ratio of -83.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Airgain by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Airgain by 196.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

