Roth Capital Increases Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $6.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXK. BidaskClub raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

EXK stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $847.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

