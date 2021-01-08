Roth Capital Increases Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $6.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXK. BidaskClub raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.
EXK stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $847.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.
