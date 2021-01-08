Roth Capital Increases McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target to $2.00

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $1.90 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 99.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.31.

NYSE:MUX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 79,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,230. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.93.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. On average, analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

