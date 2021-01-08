Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$8.00

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.70.

Get Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CFX traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.55. 30,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,115. The firm has a market capitalization of C$492.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.61. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$10.13.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$226.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.