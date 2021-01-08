Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Sector Perform

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $102.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM opened at $88.04 on Friday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in RPM International by 63.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in RPM International by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 19.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $1,594,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.