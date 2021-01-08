Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Lifted to Buy at ING Group

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday.

Royal Boskalis Westminster stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

