Rupaya (RUPX) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Rupaya has a market cap of $13,741.62 and approximately $27.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152,281.89 or 3.74047929 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Rupaya

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,574,905 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,310 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

