Rupee Hits One Day Trading Volume of $54.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rupee has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $50,934.83 and approximately $54.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,686,550 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

