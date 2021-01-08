RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.99

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.99 and traded as high as $36.66. RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) shares last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 2,926,790 shares changing hands.

RWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($44.12) target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €35.69 ($41.99).

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.99.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.