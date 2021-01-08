RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) Stock Price Up 3.3%

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 88,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 48,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$27.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.31.

About RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com, an e-commerce site.

