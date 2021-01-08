Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke Sells 100,000 Shares

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. 8,137,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541,377. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.68. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.