Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke Sells 100,000 Shares

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. 8,137,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541,377. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.68. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 49.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,148,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,379,000 after buying an additional 117,068 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,333,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 16,533.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,136,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after buying an additional 5,105,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 657.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 44,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

