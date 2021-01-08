SAFE DEAL Trading Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.59 or 0.00056374 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $394,648.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00105436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00440797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00221874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00049121 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

