Safe Haven Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $872,639.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.00440509 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

