SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Tops $0.0388 on Top Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $71,970.16 and $1.64 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.74 or 0.00231594 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008960 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00026126 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 107.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

