SafeCoin Price Up 26% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $841,802.42 and approximately $149.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,764.33 or 0.99360030 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.75 or 0.00235814 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00161986 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00409332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002058 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00030918 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

