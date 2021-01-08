Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.50

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.50 and last traded at $74.96, with a volume of 1836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Safehold alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.87 and a beta of -0.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.27 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Safehold in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.