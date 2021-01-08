Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €134.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €134.00 ($157.65) price target by research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

SAF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €110.82 ($130.37).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €115.80 ($136.24) on Friday. Safran SA has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €119.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €100.83.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

