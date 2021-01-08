SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

NYSE SAIL opened at $54.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,374.09 and a beta of 2.17. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $59.62.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $900,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,225,387.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,519 shares of company stock worth $3,953,909. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.