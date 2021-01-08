Salt High truBeta US Market ETF (BATS:SLT) Trading Up 2.2%

Salt High truBeta US Market ETF (BATS:SLT) traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.63. 36 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Salt High truBeta US Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt High truBeta US Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.