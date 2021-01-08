Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Down 5.2%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 2,959,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,306,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

SAND has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,569,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,123 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,280 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 104,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 79,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

