Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandvik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Sandvik stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. Sandvik has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Sandvik had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Sandvik will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

