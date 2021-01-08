Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Shares Up 1.7%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.53. 287,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 195,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on STC. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) from C$3.80 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.17 million and a PE ratio of 54.31.
In other Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 20,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total transaction of C$59,811.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,902 shares in the company, valued at C$644,275.94.
Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) Company Profile (CVE:STC)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
