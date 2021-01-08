Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Shares Up 1.7%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.53. 287,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 195,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STC. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) from C$3.80 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.17 million and a PE ratio of 54.31.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$35.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 20,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total transaction of C$59,811.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,902 shares in the company, valued at C$644,275.94.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) Company Profile (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

