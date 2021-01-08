Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $81.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.98. 501,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

