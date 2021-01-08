Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $197.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential downside of 26.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SRPT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.39.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $168.95 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 299.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

