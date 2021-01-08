SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Major Shareholder Sells $504,269.46 in Stock

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 47,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $504,269.46. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE SCPE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,914. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21. SC Health Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SC Health by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in SC Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 139,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in SC Health by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 134,925 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SC Health during the 3rd quarter worth $3,400,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SC Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,467 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

