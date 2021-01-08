Scala (XLA) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,756.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Scala has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. Scala has a market cap of $1.30 million and $2,756.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

