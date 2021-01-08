Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. 305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Separately, Nord/LB cut shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.