Schlumberger Limited Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,239,000 after purchasing an additional 632,964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,314,000 after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,059,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,882,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,573,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.