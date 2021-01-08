Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Trading Down 5.2%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $37.18. Approximately 583,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 442,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

SCHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.72%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $194,734.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,333.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $98,211.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

