Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHNWF. Credit Suisse Group raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of SHNWF opened at $45.58 on Friday. Schroders has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

