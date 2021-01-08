Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 3.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$51.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 73,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,240. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49.

