Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Lifted by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,540 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.8% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49.

