Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.27

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $130.27 and last traded at $130.12, with a volume of 976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

