Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $130.43. 517,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,767. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.97 and its 200 day moving average is $115.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.