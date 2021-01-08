Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 443.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. 21,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,726. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.