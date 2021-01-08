Scotiabank Increases Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$26.00

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

RUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$23.54. 140,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.87. Russel Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.97 and a 12-month high of C$23.69.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$614.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$637.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.4580874 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.35, for a total value of C$101,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,775,841.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,605 shares of company stock worth $541,519.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

