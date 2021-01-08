Scotiabank Increases Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$26.00

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.
RUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.
Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$23.54. 140,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.87. Russel Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.97 and a 12-month high of C$23.69.
In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.35, for a total value of C$101,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,775,841.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,605 shares of company stock worth $541,519.
Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
