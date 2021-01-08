ScPrime Price Up 59.5% This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. ScPrime has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $7,633.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 59.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00037991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00104292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00448376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,491,897 coins and its circulating supply is 31,808,286 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

