SCRIV NETWORK Market Capitalization Tops $25,266.75 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $25,266.75 and approximately $190.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

