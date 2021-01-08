Scrypta 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $553.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 162.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. Scrypta has a market cap of $544,867.71 and $553.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 224.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.73 or 0.00231401 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00026132 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001023 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Scrypta

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,428,492 coins and its circulating supply is 15,628,492 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

