SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 12-Month High at $213.49

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $213.49 and last traded at $212.09, with a volume of 119540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.94.

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.66.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in SEA by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

