Seaport Global Securities Comments on Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.03. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,754,000. BP PLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 197.9% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 227,532 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 303.8% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

