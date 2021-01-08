Seaport Global Securities Comments on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $20.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.16. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. BidaskClub raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.68.

Shares of GS opened at $291.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $295.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

