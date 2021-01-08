Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF.L) (LON:SSIF) Trading Down 1.5%

Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF.L) (LON:SSIF) shares traded down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86). 11,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 38,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.88).

The company has a market cap of £34.76 million and a P/E ratio of 24.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.03.

Get Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF.L)’s previous dividend of $3.50. Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 259.26%.

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.