SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

SecureWorks stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.19 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 27.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 21.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 71.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

