Seele-N 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.73 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $7.74 million and $5.73 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00037336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00267731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00028026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.03 or 0.02498116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012115 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro

Buying and Selling Seele-N

Seele-N can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

