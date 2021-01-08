Seele (SEELE) Price Up 12% This Week

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Seele token can now be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinBene. Seele has a market cap of $58.71 million and $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seele has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Seele Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele’s official website is seele.pro . Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

