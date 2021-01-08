Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SGAMY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. Sega Sammy has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $582.75 million during the quarter.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

